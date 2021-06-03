Michael Brockers: I can see we have a lot of young talent in Detroit

Getty Images

For nine years across two cities, Michael Brockers was one of the main features of the Rams’ defensive line.

Now at the age of 30, Brockers is starting anew in Detroit. The Lions acquired him from L.A. for a 2023 seventh-round pick, then signed him to a new three-year deal after the trade was complete.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brockers noted he feels Detroit is a good place to get a new start late in his career. He also likes that his new team is building from the trenches. The Lions re-signed Romeo Okwara in the offseason before drafting Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill.

“One thing I can see is we have a lot of talent — a lot of young talent, but a lot of talent,” Brockers said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “When we get after it, there’s a lot of effort that’s going to be out there and a lot of guys flying around. The biggest thing is about our rotation and being fresh on Sundays.”

In 138 career games, Brockers has recorded 28.0 sacks, 48 tackles for loss, and 62 quarterback hits. He had 5.0 sacks in 15 games last year with the Rams.