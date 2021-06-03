Raiders bring back Sam Young

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Sam Young is back with the Raiders.

Young’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a one-year pact for Young in Las Vegas.

Young signed with the Raiders last May and went on to start seven of the 11 games he played for the team in 2020. He has played in 103 games over 11 seasons in the NFL and has also played for the 49ers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Bills, and Cowboys.

Kolton Miller remains set at left tackle for the Raiders while first-round pick Alex Leatherwood is ticketed for right tackle. Young gives the team experienced depth behind those players and an alternative should Leatherwood not be ready for Week 1.