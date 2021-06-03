Rams sign fourth-rounder Bobby Brown

Getty Images

As a newly drafted player, defensive tackle Bobby Brown had the prerogative to sign a contract with the Rams this offseason.

Brown exercised it on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Brown has signed his four-year deal with the team.

The Rams picked Brown in the fourth round last month and he is the seventh of their nine picks to agree to a contract.

Brown appeared in 29 games for Texas A&M over the last three seasons. He was credited with 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks while playing for the Aggies.

Third-round linebacker Ernest Jones and fourth-round wideout Jacob Harris remain unsigned.