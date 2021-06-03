Ravens to sign Devin Gray

Getty Images

The Ravens are adding a wide receiver to their roster.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Baltimore is signing Devin Gray to a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Gray spent the last three seasons with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018. He was on the team’s practice squad for most of the last three years. While he was elevated to the active roster for Atlanta’s Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers last season, he did not play in the game.

Gray has not received any regular-season snaps so far in his career.