Titans sign Abry Jones, cut Daylon Mack, Jullian Taylor

The Titans signed defensive lineman Abry Jones on Thursday, the team announced. Jones’ signing, along with the signing of defensive lineman Trevon Coley, meant the team had to cut two players.

The Titans waived defensive tackles Daylon Mack and Jullian Taylor.

Jones appeared in five games for the Jaguars last season before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He made eight tackles.

Jones entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Jaguars in 2013.

In eight seasons with Jacksonville, Jones played 105 games with 52 starts. He made 196 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.