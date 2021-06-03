Todd Downing “fired up” to see where Titans WR group goes

Getty Images

Julio Jones‘ potential trade has been a topic of interest in a variety of NFL cities in recent weeks and Nashville’s at the top of that list.

The Titans have been pegged as a favorite to land Jones in a trade with the Falcons and such a move would make the offense that coordinator Todd Downing is putting together look a lot different come the fall. Other teams are in the mix for Jones, however, and that means Downing has to keep his focus on the receivers that the team has on hand.

A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson, Dez Fitzpatrick, and Racey McMath are in that group and Downing said on Wednesday that he’s bullish about where that group can go.

“I’m excited about the competition we have at the different spots on offense,” Downing said, via the team’s website. “My job is to coach the guys that are here, and I’m doing that to the best of my abilities each day. I think you’re going to see some growth from some of these guys, and I’m excited to see where they end up. . . . I am very comfortable with the level of competition we have there – I think we have a wide variety of skills sets, and I am excited to see these guys take opportunities to step in and get some extended reps. I am fired up to see where it goes.”

Downing’s feelings about the current group of wideouts aren’t likely to stop the Titans from pursuing a trade for Jones, but they should make things easier in the locker room should Jones be wearing a different team’s uniform come Week 1.