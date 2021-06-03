Tony Pollard has worked as a wide receiver at Cowboys OTAs

Getty Images

The return of in-person offseason programs this year has led to a chance for Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to try out a new position.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that the team has given Pollard work at wide receiver as a result of some of their regular wideouts missing time. McCarthy said that Pollard, who was used extensively in the passing game at Memphis, “looks very natural” at the position.

“We have a few guys with nicks,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Our numbers are down. We had a couple guys who were under the weather with allergies. But it’s also to give us the opportunity to rep those concepts with Tony.”

If Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb are healthy this fall, there won’t be a ton of snaps for others at wide receiver but showing versatility shouldn’t hurt Pollard’s bid for more playing time somewhere in the offense.