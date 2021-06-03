Tyrod Taylor feels no added pressure replacing Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson remains on the Texans’ roster, but he is all but dead to the team. Watson is not participating in the team’s offseason program as he deals with his legal issues and hopes for a trade elsewhere.

Coach David Culley won’t talk about Watson.

The Texans signed veteran Tyrod Taylor on March 22 but have declined to name him the starter. Spoiler alert: Barring injury, Taylor will begin the season as the Texans’ starter.

That means he is charged with replacing Watson, who has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons and led the league in passing yards and yards per attempt last season.

“Deshaun played at a very high level throughout his career,” Taylor said Thursday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve been a fan of his, and I know him personally, but the opportunity to be able to start here is something I look forward to. I’m looking forward to competing with the guys we have in our locker room.

“As far as the pressure, I don’t think anyone will put more pressure on myself than me. I have high expectations for myself. I hold myself to a certain standard. Coming out and performing each day is what that standard is.”

The Texans are Taylor’s fifth team, and he has started games for the Bills, Browns and Chargers. At some point, third-round choice Davis Mills likely replaces him, but, for now, the starting job belongs to Taylor, making him the 17th starting quarterback in team history.