Urban Meyer calls James Robinson one of his favorites

USA Today

The Jaguars made a point of adding running backs this offseason, with the addition of free agent Carlos Hyde and first-round draft pick Travis Etienne. But new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says that’s no reflection on the Jaguars’ leading rusher from last year.

Meyer said today that James Robinson has been outstanding in Organized Team Activities and has made a major impression on him.

“James Robinson is one of my favorite guys, I cannot think of a harder worker. . . . I love that guy,” Meyer said, via Ashlyn Sullivan.

Robinson had to be a hard worker to make the roster as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State last year and run for 1,070 yards in his first NFL season. But Meyer didn’t know first-hand what kind of worker Robinson was until the offseason program began. Perhaps if Meyer had known, he wouldn’t have been so eager to add running backs this offseason.