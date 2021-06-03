Urban Meyer: DJ Chark’s a big guy that played little in 2020, that can’t happen

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer spent the early part of the offseason scouting his own team and he didn’t like what he saw from wide receiver DJ Chark.

The 2018 second-round pick dropped to 53 catches for 706 yards in 2020 after posting 73 catches for 1,008 yards while making the Pro Bowl in his second season. Meyer’s film study left him with the belief that the wideout was not playing big and strong enough last year.

“I just didn’t like his size. His strength, I just thought, was way below average, way below what we expect from our receivers, and he was told that,” Meyer said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “He’s a big guy that played little last year, and that can’t happen. Guys like [Saints wide receiver] Mike Thomas and [former NFL wideout] Louis Murphy are those big, strong, fast receivers, and he’s got to play big and strong.”

Meyer delivered the same message to Chark, who says he loves that Meyer is the kind of coach who wants to “push me to be better than what I am.” Chark has put on seven pounds since the end of the season and showing the same gains on the field will set him up well for a new contract for 2022 and beyond.