Browns sign Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

More and more 2021 draft picks are under contract.

The Browns have announced that second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has signed his four-year rookie deal. Six of the team’s eight selections from the most recent draft are now officially in the fold.

The signing also means that more than two thirds of all 2021 draft picks have agreed to terms, barely a month after the draft ended. At least 172 drafted rookies have signed.

The Browns considered taking the former Notre Dame quarterback in the first round. Owusu-Koramoah reportedly fell due to a heart issue that emerged late in the draft process. Owusu-Koramoah disputed the report; Browns G.M. Andrew Berry did as well.

The drop cost the player dearly, since draft spot determines compensation for the first four seasons. The Browns benefited from the plunge, both in getting him in the second round — and in paying him commensurate with the 52nd player selected.