Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin supports Eugene Chung in interview allegation

Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin expressed support for former Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Eugene Chung following his claims about an inappropriate statement about his race during a coaching interview.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Goodwin, one of several prominent Black assistants on the Buccaneers coaching staff, supported the NFL investigating Chung’s assertion he was told he was “not the right minority” in an interview with a team.

“Being a minority in this league, there’s ups and downs, and we know the process has been pretty hard for us at times,” Goodwin said Thursday. “But we’ve got to keep fighting the good fight. Hopefully the NFL will investigate and get to the bottom of it and just move on and make the whole situation better so we can put this issue to bed for one time in the near future.”

Chung, a Korean American who last served on the Eagles staff in 2019, has declined to state which team authored the interview in question.

Goodwin has interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills in the past.

“It’s just up to us as coaches to keep putting our faces out there, to keep putting our work on tape and to just keep striving to get to the table, to have the conversations to possibly be a head coach or a GM or whatever it may be. That’s how we got to live,” Goodwin said. “We can’t get up, as far as being too high or being too low, as far as the situation. Just keep stepping forward each and every day and just trying to get better, to put ourselves in positions to have that access at the upper level of the club.”