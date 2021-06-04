Cam Newton out of practice early after hurting hand

Getty Images

June OTA practices don’t have any contact, but that doesn’t mean players can’t get dinged up during the sessions.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was an example of that on Friday. Per multiple reporters who were at the workout, Newton left early to have his right hand looked at by members of the team’s medical staff. Some of those reporters said Newton appeared to hit his hand on a helmet while following through on a throw, but it’s unclear exactly what happened.

Newton remained on the field, but only observed the rest of the practice.

Mac Jones led off 7-on-7 work with Newton getting looked at and Jarrett Stidham took the first snap of 11-on-11 drills later in the session.