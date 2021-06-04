Chase Claypool: I’m definitely happy Ben Roethlisberger came back

Getty Images

The Steelers picked Chase Claypool in the second round of last year’s draft, and he became an immediate key contributor.

He led all rookies with nine receiving touchdowns, while making 62 receptions for 873 yards.

The vast majority of those catches and yards came from Ben Roethlisberger, who took a substantial pay cut to return to the Steelers for an 18th season.

Claypool said this week he was glad things worked out for the team and quarterback.

“I am definitely happy he came back,” Claypool said, via the team website. “There are very few quarterbacks in the league that can come in and bring that savviness and football knowledge. He might be one of two that can bring that knowledge and make the transition into the league easier. And then make everyone else’s job easier.”

As Claypool enters his second pro season, his relationship with the QB has evolved.

“I think it’s a lot more friendly,” Claypool said. “Less talk about football and more talk about random things going on, more jokes going back and forth. A lot more fun.”

With a full year of experience and an offseason to work with his QB, Claypool can be even more effective in 2021.