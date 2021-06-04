David Culley: Tyrod Taylor’s leadership and experience is invaluable

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor has seen life in the NFL through a variety of lenses over the years.

He came into the league as a sixth-round pick and won a Super Bowl ring during his four years as a backup with the Ravens before going to a Pro Bowl during his run as the starter for the Bills. He was traded to the Browns in 2018, but was supplanted as the starter by Baker Mayfield after an injury early in the season and then saw he same thing happen with the Chargers last year.

Taylor’s now in Houston and is in line to start with Deshaun Watson on the outs with the organization. In a Thursday press conference, head coach David Culley said Taylor is “right where we feel like he should be” in terms of learning the offense and that the twists and turns of his career give him insight that will help the team.

“His leadership and his experience in the league is invaluable,” Culley said. “It’s invaluable for not only just those guys at the quarterback position, but just for the guys on this football team in general. He’s been there and done that and he knows what winning looks like. He knows what winning’s supposed to be like. He knows the process that you have to go through and that’s what he brings to not only that room but to this football team.”

The Texans drafted Davis Mills in the third round this year, so it’s possible that Taylor could wind up back on the bench in favor of a rookie but the deck doesn’t seem stacked in that direction the way it was in his other stops. That should remain the case as long as he’s healthy and productive for a Texans team carrying low expectations into the 2021 season.