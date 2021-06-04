DJ Chark on Trevor Lawrence: “He don’t mind slinging it”

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver DJ Chark has not played with the best of quarterbacks over the first few years of his career.

But as Chark enters his fourth season, Trevor Lawrence could change that.

Chark told reporters on Thursday that “The talent is definitely there” for the No. 1 overall pick.

“He don’t mind throwing it; he don’t mind slinging it,” Chark said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “That’s something that’s going to help this offense for sure.”

Chark added that he thought Lawrence did well in Thursday’s practice.

“If I’m not mistaken, he threw me some really good balls today, which is cool. I like catching those,” Chark said. “Every day is a step. One thing I’ve learned during these OTAs is we have a very competitive team. Our defense is not going to make it easy for us at all. We have to go out there and take it.

“Anytime we do complete passes like that today, that’s a credit to the work we’ve been putting in and the work he has been putting in. It’s just OTAs right now, so by the time we get to the first game there are going to be way more of those types of plays.”

There’s still a long way to go before the Jaguars open the season against the Texans in September, but Lawrence seems to be making a good early impression on his teammates.