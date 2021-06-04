Eagles sign three more draft choices, leaving only two unsigned

Getty Images

The Eagles announced Friday that they have signed three more draft choices.

Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, defensive end Tarron Jackson and defensive end Patrick Johnson are under contract. They join the team’s four draft choices who signed Thursday.

Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, a second-round choice, and safety JaCoby Stevens, a sixth-round selection, are the team’s only draft choices left unsigned.

Tuipulotu, a sixth-round choice out of USC, totaled 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in six games for the Trojans last season. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors. The 22-year-old finished his college career with 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 33 games.

Jackson, a sixth-round pick, made first-team All-America honors and was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He helped Coastal Carolina to an 11-1 record with a team-high 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Jackson played 48 career games and finished as the Chanticleers’ all-time leader in sacks with 26.5, which was second in conference history.

Johnson, a seventh-round choice, is the all-time leader in sacks in Tulane’s history. He totaled 24.5 in 49 career games. He tied for third among FBS schools in 2020 with 10 sacks to go along with 14.5 tackles for loss. In his career, Johnson also made 135 career tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections and six forced fumbles.