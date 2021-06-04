Evan Engram: Contract will take care of itself if I do what I need to do

Getty Images

The Giants could have saved $6 million by trading or releasing tight end Evan Engram this offseason. Instead, they repeatedly have talked about his importance to the offense despite the team’s signing of Kyle Rudolph.

In 2020, Engram played all 16 games for the first time, started a career-high 14 games and made his first Pro Bowl. He was second on the Giants with 63 receptions, one less than the career high he set as a rookie in 2017, and gained 654 yards with two total touchdowns.

Engram is entering the final year of his contract, and a similar or better season in 2021, could net him a nice pay day.

“Honestly, my motivation is in the moment right now,” Engram said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “All that stuff is in the future. I have no control over that. I have control of what I do today on the field, what I do in these meetings to end the day, and as long as I work hard every single day, improve and do my job for my team, all that stuff will take care of itself.”

The former first-round draft choice still has improvement to make. Engram dropped 11 passes and six interceptions came on passes thrown his way, according to Pro Football Focus.

“There were a lot of things I feel like I could have done better,” Engram said. “There were a lot of things that I did well, and there are things that I can build on. Definitely throwing last year away, there were a lot of things to learn from. But I’m looking forward to this next season and improving every day out here in OTAs.”

Engram’s 216 career receptions rank 23rd in Giants history.