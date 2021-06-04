Greg Olsen’s son getting heart transplant

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen said recently that his 8-year-old son TJ may need a heart transplant, and today Olsen revealed that he will be getting the transplant.

Olsen wrote on Twitter that he found out last night that TJ will receive a heart transplant.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions,” Olsen wrote. “A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. [Waking] our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses. TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey.”

That a heart donor has been identified means some other family is grieving a tragic loss, but that family has given a wonderful gift to TJ Olsen and his family.