James Robinson: I’ve got to make the most of opportunities

James Robinson showed he could overcome long odds as a rookie by making the Jaguars and setting a new record for scrimmage yards by an undrafted player during the 2020 season.

Robinson’s exploits didn’t stop the Jaguars from making moves in the backfield, however. They signed Carlos Hyde and drafted Travis Etienne in the first round, which creates new obstacles for Robinson in his bid to remain the top back in Jacksonville.

Some might balk at that response to a strong rookie season, but Robinson said Thursday that he’s taking it all in stride. He told reporters he is “sure it will work out well” and that he’ll just focus on taking care of his business.

“I’ve got to go out and control what I can control and once I get my opportunities, make the most of it,” Robinson said, via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer called Robinson one of his “favorite guys” and the running back’s approach to this season is unlikely to change that feeling.