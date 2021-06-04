Jamison Crowder not at Jets OTAs while “working through” contract matters

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was identified early in the offseason as a player the Jets could cut in order to create cap space, but Crowder remains on the roster.

He is not with the team at their organized team activities, however, and his contract is the reason for his absence. Head coach Robert Saleh said at a Friday press conference that Crowder is “working through” contract matters with the team.

Saleh said he’s confident that those discussions will end with Crowder remaining on the roster and that the veteran “definitely has a role” on the offense this year. If he were to go, the Jets would clear $10.375 million of his $11.375 million cap hit.

Crowder had 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Jets drafted Elijah Moore in the second round and signed Corey Davis as a free agent to go with Crowder and Denzel Mims at wide receiver.