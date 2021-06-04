Jets sign fourth-rounder Michael Carter

The Jets took two players named Michael Carter in this year’s draft and they signed one of them to his first NFL contract on Friday.
It was fourth-round running back Michael Carter rather than fifth-round defensive back Michael Carter II who agreed to a four-year deal with the team.
Carter closed out his time at North Carolina with back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. He ran for 3,404 yards and 22 touchdowns over four years at the school and added six touchdowns as a receiver.
Tevin Coleman, Lamical Perine, Ty Johnson, Austin Walter, and Josh Adams are the other backs with the Jets.