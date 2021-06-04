Joel Glazer tries to quell concerns of Manchester United supporters

Getty Images

For as well as things are currently going for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the family that owns the defending Super Bowl champions is still trying to calm down the angst of the fans of those who support their Premier League soccer club.

Via BBC.com, Joel Glazer addressed the fans of Manchester United, who continue to be upset by the team’s involvement in an aborted effort to create a European Super League.

Glazer promised to create a “Fan Advisory Board,” which will consult with senior leadership and ownership. He took questions from fans, extending the meeting by 20 minutes.

“I was pleased to join the fans forum to listen to the views of supporters, address their questions, and share ideas on how we can improve the way we work together,” Glazer said. “As owners, we want exactly the same thing as the fans – a successful team and a strong club — and we want to work in partnership to achieve those objectives.”

Glazer had been silent since the failed effort to form a Super League created an intense outcry, which culminated in a protest that included fans breaking into Old Trafford, the Manchester United home stadium, and storming the field.

The Fan Advisory Board will consist of fan representatives and senior members of the Manchester United club. At least one member of the Glazer family will be involved in every meeting.

Joel Glazer also promised upgrades to the stadium and “significant funding” for improved training facilities.

It remains to be seen whether this action will undo the damage done by the Super League fiasco. However, it’s a gesture that represents a new direction for the club — and it could lead to the fans having a more positive view of ownership. After the events of recent weeks coupled with longstanding opposition to the team’s ownership by the Glazers, it can’t get much worse.