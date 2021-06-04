Kellen Moore: Dak Prescott is playing football like he’s always played football

Getty Images

Dak Prescott has returned to being the Dak Prescott who was leading the league in passing yards last season before his season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

The Cowboys have limited the star quarterback in team drills during organized team activities out of an abundance of caution. But as Prescott himself has said: He is full go and ready to play a game.

“Really, we’re playing ball now,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Friday. “You can ask Dak. He’s ready to just go play football. Obviously, if they need to limit him in any regard, they do. But we’re playing football. We’re playing football like Dak’s always played football.”

Prescott underwent immediate surgery Oct. 11 to repair a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle. He required a second surgery in December to strengthen the ankle.

Prescott’s initial prognosis was four to six months, so the Cowboys always anticipated doctors would clear Prescott sometime before training camp.

“I never really got into the expectations aspect of it,” Moore said. “Obviously, a lot of us have all been through injuries like that, and guys are on different timelines. Dak’s been working his tail off. He’s done a great job. He’s certainly done a lot out there in OTAs, so we’re in a really good place with him. I think he feels really good. Obviously, the process is what it is, and it takes some time.”

Prescott started the first 72 games of his career, including the postseason, before his injury. He had three games with at least 450 yards passing last season and threw nine touchdowns and three interceptions in his four complete games.