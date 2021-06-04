Lions sign Michael Warren, waive Rakeem Boyd

Getty Images

The Lions have signed a running back — but not the one who was a main topic of conversation for Detroit’s coaches on Thursday.

Michael Warren has signed with the club, Detroit announced Friday morning.

Warren entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati, signing with the Eagles. He did not make the 53-man roster and spent time on Philadelphia’s practice squad but was released after a few weeks. After a short stint with the Panthers, Warren signed with Washington’s practice squad, appearing in one game for the club.

The Football Team waived Warren in April.

As a corresponding move, the Lions waived running back Rakeem Boyd with an injury settlement.