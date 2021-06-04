Malik Hooker visits Steelers

Getty Images

Free agent safety Malik Hooker remains unsigned but is continuing to line up visits.

Hooker visited the Steelers yesterday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The last time we heard from Hooker was a month ago, when he visited the Dolphins. He has also visited the Cowboys.

The Colts chose Hooker with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he hit free agency this year after playing four seasons with the Colts, who did not pick up his fifth-year option.

Not picking up his option proved to be a wise move for the Colts, as Hooker is now coming off an Achilles injury that ended his season after just two games last year. Hooker has been a starter when healthy but has struggled to stay healthy.