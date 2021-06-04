Mark Ingram joining D.C. United ownership group

Getty Images

Texans running back Mark Ingram II is joining D.C. United’s ownership group as an investor, the team announced Friday. Ingram’s involvement is subject to Major League Soccer approval.

“D.C. United are a club rich with tradition and ripe with promise,” Ingram said in a statement. “I am excited about the recent investments the club has made to build towards a sustainable future and the decisions they have taken at the leadership level both on and off the pitch. Additionally, the club’s values have been on full display recently and they align with my beliefs.”

“I’ve spent quite a bit of time in the DMV as a professional athlete as well as had the fortune of attending D.C. United matches and the passion of the sporting community and fanbase here is second to none. I look forward to playing an active role in the ownership group to help our club compete for more major trophies and deepen our impact in the community.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner is the latest athlete to invest in an ownership group in another league. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the minority owner of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ owns a portion of the National Basketball Association’s Milwaukee Bucks.