Matt LaFleur: Robert Tonyan has progressed as much as any player we’ve had

Getty Images

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan emerged as one of the team’s most effective weapons in 2020, making 52 receptions for 586 yards with 11 touchdowns. He was second on the club in both catches and TDs.

So it was no surprise that the Packers gave him a second-round tender as a restricted free agent to essentially guarantee that he’d be back in 2021.

Tonyan officially signed that tender last week, putting him under contract for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur praised the tight end for his improvement.

“He’s probably progressed as much as any player we’ve had in the two years,” LaFleur said. “I know he had a really good season last year and I think there’s still more there for him.

“Right now is just a great time for us to experiment with him on different routes, so hopefully we can feature him a little bit more in our offense next season.”

While there’s still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Packers’ quarterback situation with Aaron Rodgers, Tonyan should provide a reliable target at tight end no matter who’s behind center.