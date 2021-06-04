Nelson Agholor learning, hoping to grow in New England

Getty Images

Nelson Agholor is on his third team in three years, learning a new offense and a new way of doing things. After five seasons in Philadelphia and one in Las Vegas, the receiver is adjusting to the Patriot Way after signing a two-year deal.

“We’ve known Nelson for a while, but having him here you certainly have a little different perspective,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, via Glen Farley of the Associated Press. “He’s a smart kid. He’s got a lot of position flexibility and good skill and talent. Like everybody else learning from scratch, (he’s) learning a little bit of a new offense and some things, the way we call things and do things and all that. But (it’s) nothing that he or any other new player can’t handle. It’s just part of the process, but he’s doing well, (and it’s) good to work with him.”

The Patriots rebuilt their receiving corps this offseason, with Agholor a key addition. Agholor, 28, set career highs in receiving yards with 896 and yards per catch at 18.7 last season as he made 48 receptions while tying his career high with eight touchdowns.

“I believe that your mindset has to be that you want to grow as a player,” Agholor said. “You want to challenge yourself. You want to become better than you were the year before, and that’s why you’re in this business. I don’t put pressure on myself. I just approach it as that’s what’s in front of me — an opportunity to grow as a player and just try to answer that challenge.”