NFL, NFLPA should allow vaccinated reporters to return to locker rooms

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT
SoFi Stadium Media Tour
Getty Images

Media access to athletes has become one of the hottest topics in sports. Regardless of whether and to what extent the mental health of players will shape the extent to which the concept of mandatory press availability is relaxed, that has no bearing on a separate question looming over sports like the NFL.

The leagues and their unions must not be allowed to continue to justify reduced access due to the pandemic.

Last year, it was understandable that access would be eliminated. This year, there’s no good reason to keep reporters who have been vaccinated out of locker rooms.

The Washington Post reports that the NFL is nevertheless expected to “keep its locker rooms closed to reporters when teams report to training camps and begin playing preseason games this summer,” via Sports Business Journal. Per the report, the training-camp procedures are “probably a strong indication of what’s in store for the regular season,” as well as a “sign that restrictions placed on sports media during the coronavirus pandemic might stretch into the fall or beyond.”

If players who aren’t vaccinated will be permitted in locker rooms, media who have been vaccinated should not be excluded. It’s illogical and inconsistent with the league’s faith in the COVID-19 vaccines if reporters who have been vaccinated can’t return to locker rooms during the practice week and/or after games.

Press conferences aren’t good enough. Reporters need to be able to approach players individually, to witness the broader dynamics of the scene. To sometimes hear from beyond the door to the locker room the shouting and other noises that emerge after a game.

It’s wrong for the NFL or the NFL Players Association to milk the pandemic as justification for minimizing access. It appears that this is exactly what will happen. While there are valid reasons for a broader conversation when it comes to forcing specific players to speak, there is no reason to prevent reporters from being in position to observe, to inquire, and to listen.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “NFL, NFLPA should allow vaccinated reporters to return to locker rooms

  1. I disagree. Reporters dont NEED to be in locker rooms. Locker rooms should be private to the team.

  2. They should let all vaccinated and unvaccinated reporters back in. There, I fixed it for you. If you’re sick, don’t go to work. It’s as simple as that.

  3. As a fan, press conferences are more than good enough for me. Leave them alone in the locker room.

    I felt we had much better access to players last year thanks to innovators like Pat McAfee. Legacy media outlets really need to think about how to evolve in a changing world.

  4. digilat7 says:
    June 4, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    I disagree. Reporters dont NEED to be in locker rooms. Locker rooms should be private to the team.

    ———————————————————————-

    If that’s how they feel, the the NFLPA should make that argument and not hide behind Covid. Florio is correct that the NFL and NFLPA are milking Covid to keep reporters out of the locker room.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.