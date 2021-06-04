Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts has taken command of the offense

Getty Images

Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni has not officially named Jalen Hurts the team’s starting quarterback yet.

But it’s clear Philadelphia is planning to have him behind center for Week One.

With the Eagles wrapping up OTAs on Friday, Sirianni praised Hurts for the way he has handled things throughout the offseason program.

“He is a relentless worker. He comes to work every single day with the intent to get better every single day,” Sirianni said, via video from Tim McManus of ESPN. “And even from the Zoom meetings when we got in, I just saw him take command of the offense … and was just on it. You ask him a question, he’s on it. And it’s really translated into walk-throughs on the field and in drill work. So really impressed with his command, his attention to detail, his work ethic. He’s got all those intangibles right there and I was really impressed with that from him.

“And then just on the field, he’s just got a really compact throwing motion where he can get it out with ease. And super athletic when he’s throwing on the run and moving and reading the defense. So really pleased with a lot of the things that he did.”

It appears Hurts will have every opportunity to take Philadelphia’s starting quarterback role and run with it in 2021. Time will tell if the positive early impressions will translate to when the games count in September.