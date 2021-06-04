Patrick Mahomes: Part of why we came to OTAs was to experiment

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have been one of the teams to have high attendance throughout OTAs, which comes with some potential benefits.

With Andy Reid entering his ninth season as the team’s head coach and Patrick Mahomes entering his fourth season as QB1, Kansas City has a well-established system. That allows for an environment where the club can try new things that may or may not work on Sundays.

“I think the biggest thing [with OTAs] is that you get to experiment a little bit more. When you get to training camp, you have to be refined and you’re [working] on things to get ready for the season against different teams, so [that experimentation] is a big part of why we came in for OTAs,” Mahomes said Thursday, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “I know they’re voluntary, but we’re able to experiment, and while we’re not going extremely hard, we’re still getting some good work in and building chemistry.”

While much of the offense’s core remains the same, there have been significant changes along the team’s offensive line. But with Mahomes as quarterback and the team spending time to develop a solid rapport now, there’s no reason to think the Chiefs won’t continue to be a high-octane scoring machine — especially if some of those experiments pan out.