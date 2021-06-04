Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears: Rhamondre Stevenson reminds me of LeGarrette Blount

Getty Images

Ivan Fears has been coaching running backs in New England for the last two decades and that gives him a pretty good idea about what kinds of backs fit in the Patriots Offense.

One back who did well during his time with the team was LeGarrette Blount. He scored 43 touchdowns in 57 regular season and postseason games with the team, so any young back that reminds the team of Blount will likely be in line for a role in the offense.

That’s good news for fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson. Fears said on Thursday that the rookie’s work calls to mind what Blount did while in New England.

“That kind of body,” Fears said, via WEEI.com. “That kind of athletic ability. He’s probably a better pass receiver than even LeGarrette was. This kid has got pretty good hands. There are a lot of doors open here. We’ll see what sticks to him.”

Damien Harris, James White and Sony Michel are also part of the backfield mix with the Patriots, so Stevenson will have to keep impressing Fears and other coaches in order to get a chance to match Blount’s on-field production.