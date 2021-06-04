Patriots signing Marvin Hall

Getty Images

The Patriots are adding another potential piece for their offense.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England is signing wide receiver Marvin Hall.

Hall most recently spent time with the Browns in 2020, as the team claimed him off waivers in December. He appeared in one game for Cleveland — the Week 16 matchup against the Jets that did not feature the Browns’ top four receivers due to COVID-19 protocols.

He also appeared in 11 games for Detroit in 2020, making 17 receptions for 290 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2016, Hall has spent time with the Raiders, Cardinals, Falcons, Bears, Lions, and Browns.

He has 37 career catches for 772 yards with five TDs. He also served as a kick returner for Atlanta in 2018, averaging 23.7 yards per return.