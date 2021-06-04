Raiders sign Parker Ehinger, waive Rashaan Gaulden

USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas has made another move for its offensive line.

The Raiders announced Friday afternoon that they’ve signed free agent guard Parker Ehinger.

Ehinger has been in the league since 2016 when he was a Chiefs fourth-round pick. He appeared in six games for the franchise over two years before Kansas City traded him to Dallas just before the start of the 2018 season.

Ehinger has bounced around a bit since then, going from the Cowboys to the Jaguars to the Cardinals. He appeared in two games for Baltimore in 2019 and also spent part of last season on the Ravens’ practice squad.

As a corresponding move, Las Vegas waived safety Rashaan Gaulden. He appeared in a pair of games for the Raiders last year, playing 10 special teams snaps. Originally a Carolina third-round pick in 2018, Gaulden has played 27 games over three seasons between the Panthers, Giants, and Raiders.