Rams sign fourth-rounder Jacob Harris

Getty Images

The Rams have another draft pick under contract.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round pick Jacob Harris on Friday. The tight end is the eighth of their picks to sign and only third-round linebacker Ernest Jones is waiting on a contract.

Harris had 49 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns while at UCF. He was listed as a wide receiver while in college, but the Rams have him with the tight ends on their roster.

That group is fronted by Tyler Higbee, but Gerald Everett‘s departure opens up snaps that Harris could take if he shows the potential to be a useful target for Matthew Stafford.