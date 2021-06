Getty Images

The Ravens announced they have waived rookie quarterback Kenji Bahar. He was the fourth quarterback on their roster.

The Ravens now have 87 players on their roster, including three quarterbacks. Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are competing for the top backup spot behind Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens signed Bahar before their rookie minicamp after he went undrafted.

Bahar appeared in 48 college games in four years at Monmouth and threw for 9,642 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.