Report: Cam Newton suffered a “slight bone bruise”

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton avoided a significant injury during a Friday offseason workout.

Newton has no broken bones in his finger. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Newton suffered a “slight bone bruise” when banging his hand on a helmet at practice.

Per the report, it’s not considered major. If, however, it wipes Newton out for the balance of the offseason program, it opens the door for rookie Mac Jones to get more reps with the first team.

The situation serves as a reminder that, even during offseason workouts, there’s a risk of injury. Fortunately for Newton, it wasn’t a serious one.