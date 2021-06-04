Report: Cam Newton’s hand is not broken, but he is undergoing more tests

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton injured his hand during Friday’s organized team activity.

The good news: Newton’s hand is not broken, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports. But Newton is undergoing further medical testing.

Newton injured his throwing hand during a positional drill.

Team physician Dr. Mark Price and head trainer Jim Whalen briefly examined Newton’s right hand, and the former NFL MVP talked with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and owner Robert Kraft before leaving the field, according to Guregian.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick named Newton the starter after the team drafted Mac Jones in the first round.