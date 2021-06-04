Report: Multiple assistant coaches refusing vaccines, will be barred from field and meeting rooms

Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, but some NFL coaches are refusing to get it anyway, and as a result they won’t be able to coach players up close.

Assistant coaches on at least four NFL teams are refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. If they don’t change their minds within the next week, they will lose Tier 1 status, which means they won’t be able to coach on the field or in meeting rooms and can’t interact face-to-face with players.

The NFL has said it will consider exceptions for coaches who request an exemption from getting vaccinated for health or religious reasons. It is unclear whether any of the coaches has a health or religious exemption from getting the vaccine.

It’s also unclear how effectively coaches can do their jobs if they can’t be in close proximity to players. Coaches refusing the vaccine are undoubtedly putting their teams in a difficult position.