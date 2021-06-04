Report: Multiple teams remain interested in Geno Atkins

Getty Images

The Bengals released Geno Atkins on March 19, and he has remained a free agent since.

The defensive tackle is coming off a torn rotator cuff that required surgery in January. He has a checkup scheduled in a few weeks with Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Atkins expects to be cleared by July 1.

“Multiple teams remain interested,” Rapoport adds. “He’ll be deliberate.”

Atkins, 33, played 11 seasons in Cincinnati and made eight Pro Bowls. He was first-team All-Pro in 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Atkins made 384 tackles, 172 quarterback hits and 75.5 sacks with the organization.