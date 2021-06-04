Ryan Tannehill says Titans haven’t discussed restructuring his contract

Getty Images

When the discussion about a potential trade involving Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones turns to possible landing spots, the Titans are usually high on the list.

One obstacle to making a deal is coming up with the cap space needed for Jones’ $15.3 million salary and one obvious place to look is the quarterback spot. Ryan Tannehill has a salary of $24.5 million this season and converting the bulk of that into a signing bonus would open up a lot of space for the Titans to add a shiny new target for his passes.

Tannehill said on Thursday that General Manager Jon Robinson has not approached him about such a maneuver at this point.

“That’s up to Jon,” Tannehill said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “He’s going to have to figure that out if that’s something we want to do as an organization. I don’t know. It’s above my pay grade. If he comes to me, then we’ll have that conversation then.”

Any restructuring would likely wait until a deal was in place with the Falcons, but the Titans are tied to Tannehill through 2023 and there’s little reason to think they wouldn’t push his cap hit into the next two seasons if it means adding a player like Jones to their offensive attack.