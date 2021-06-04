Seahawks sign Michael Dickson to four-year extension

Getty Images

The Seahawks have reached agreement with punter Michael Dickson on a long-term extension.

Mike Garaolo of NFL Media reports it’s a four-year deal with $14.5 million in new money. Dickson will see $10.6 million in the first two years.

Dickson was entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $3.384 million in base salary.

Dickson, a fifth-round choice in 2018, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a rookie when he averaged 48.2 yards on 78 punts with a 42.5 net.

In three seasons, Dickson has a 47.6 yards average on 213 punts with a 42.6 net. He has had one punt blocked and 94 downed inside the 20 with 16 touchbacks.