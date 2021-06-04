Titans cornerback Kevin Johnson retires

Getty Images

Titans cornerback Kevin Johnson is retiring from the NFL at age 28.

The Titans announced that they are placing Johnson on the reserve/retired list.

Johnson has not been participating in the Titans’ Organized Team Activities. It is unclear when or why he decided to retire.

In March, Johnson sounded motivated to keep playing, saying he had high hopes for himself as a player and was eager to show what he could do in Tennessee.

A 2015 first-round draft pick of the Texans, Johnson played four seasons in Houston, one in Buffalo and one in Cleveland before signing with the Titans in March.