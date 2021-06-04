Trayvon Mullen: I feel like I’m better than ever

Getty Images

The Raiders chose cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the second round of the 2019 draft with the idea that he could become a solid starter.

Through two seasons, Mullen has experienced his share of ups and downs. He recorded a pair of interceptions and 14 passes defensed last year.

Needing to dramatically improve a defense that finished 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed, the Raiders signed veteran corners Casey Hayward and Rasul Douglas in free agency. With that, Mullen said he’s in a good spot heading into Year Three.

“I feel like I’m better than ever. I trained hard this offseason,” Mullen said, via the team’s website. “I’m still going hard, learning this new system, helping the young guys. Being around the young guys is helping me get even better [by] being accountable of a lot of things. Trying to be that leader for the younger guys, so I can be good for myself and as a team, for my teammates, but I feel like I’m better than ever. I’m prepared. I’m ready. I practice hard on my fundamentals and just the way I approach each day.”

If Mullen and 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette display improvement in new coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense, that could get the Raiders on track for their first playoff berth since Jon Gruden returned as head coach in 2018.