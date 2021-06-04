Tyreek Hill would “love” playing alongside Julio Jones

Getty Images

Julio Jones likely will play with one of 31 teams not named the Falcons this season. The Seahawks are the betting favorites, and it’s a good bet the star receiver ends up with a contender.

The Chiefs, as back-to-back AFC champions, are that.

Tight end Travis Kelce recently said he was “intrigued” by the possibility of Jones joining the Chiefs.

Receiver Tyreek Hill would love to see it happen, too.

“If I could play alongside Julio Jones, that would be amazing,” Hill said Friday in Wichita at Hill’s youth football camp, via the Kansas City Star. “I was in high school when he was doing his thing at Alabama, and I’ve been a fan ever since. How big he is, how fast he is and how dominant he is, we all know Julio is arguably the best in the game. If I’m able to play alongside Julio, I would love it.”

The Chiefs lost Sammy Watkins in free agency but still have Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Bryon Pringle to go with Hill. Whether the Chiefs trade for Jones or not, Hill is confident in the receivers group the team has now.

“All of those guys will be fine,” Hill said. “Those guys are seasoned now. We’ve been to two Super Bowls, so those guys know the ropes. You’ve got Kelce, myself, Clyde [Edwards-Helaire], so basically you’ve got plenty of options to take the pressure off those guys. They don’t have to come in and be an immediate threat.

“It’s going to be fun to watch those guys grow into this offense and just evolve.”

But there’s no denying the Chiefs would be better with Jones.