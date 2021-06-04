Vikings sign Bashaud Breeland

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland is heading to Minnesota.

The Vikings announced today that they have signed Breeland, who spent the last two years with the Chiefs.

He’s the latest veteran addition at cornerback for Minnesota this offseason, after the Vikings previously signed free agents Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander.

Breeland was originally a fourth-round pick in Washington in 2014 and lasted four years there before playing one season in Green Bay and two in Kansas City. He’s been a starter everywhere, when healthy, and he adds experience to what is now looking like a deep secondary in Minnesota.