Washington Football Team will spend part of training camp in Richmond

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is allowing teams to leave their facilities for training camp this summer and the Washington Football Team will be taking advantage of that opportunity.

The team announced on Friday that they will open camp in Richmond, Virginia. The team regularly used Richmond as a base for their camp over the last decade, but they will only be there from July 27 through July 31 this year.

“Going away for training camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “We are eager to get to Richmond to start training camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”

The team plans to have fans in attendance for their seven practices in Richmond.