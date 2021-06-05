Allegiant Stadium to host WWE’s SummerSlam

USA TODAY Sports

Allegiant Stadium, the new Las Vegas home of the Raiders, had no fans present in 2020. This year, just one week after the venue hosts its first NFL preseason game with spectators in attendance, Allegiant Stadium will see one of the major pro wrestling events play out on its premises.

WWE has announced that SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 21 in at Allegiant Stadium. It will be the first time the event ever has been held in an NFL stadium.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas," Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer, said in a press release. "We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses."

“The Raiders are thrilled to join WWE in hosting SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in August,” added Raiders President Marc Badain. “WWE is a leader in global entertainment, and to host one of its signature events in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is a perfect fit. The Raiders look forward to SummerSlam and a full schedule of events and entertainment to come at Allegiant Stadium."

SummerSlam will stream live exclusively on Peacock. And, yes, I mentioned that part in part because I'm a complete and total corporate shill. Are you just realizing that?