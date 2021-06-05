Another Tom Brady rookie card, another record

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady may not be as old as Honus Wagner (Brady is getting there), but Brady’s rookie cards continue to make the coveted Honus Wagner trading card seem like old news.

Specifically, a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket No. 144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card went for $3.1 million through Lelands, shattering the prior record of $2.25 million.

Before that, another Brady rookie card went for $1.32 million.

As Brady continues to play and continues to compete for championships, the value of those cards presumably will only increase. For now, someone with plenty of money to spare has a piece of cardboard for which he or she has forked over $3.1 million.